Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured fiancé, has links to Salman Khan and his family, and has worked in Bollywood films

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha
Earlier in the week, news reports claimed that actress Sonakshi Sinha was set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend and fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal later this month. The actress’ father Shatrughan Sinha also weighed in on this recently. Sonakshi has been part of Bollywood for over a decade and is a nationally recognised name and faced. Zaheer, on the other hand, has been in films for a relatively shorter time, and little is known about him to the masses.

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

Zaheer and Sonakshi have reportedly been dating for several years now even though neither of them have spoken in public about it. Zaheer is an actor best known for his appearances in films like Notebook and Double XL. In the latter, he shared screen space with Sonakshi as well. Son of noted jeweller Iqbal Ratansi, Zaheer was born in Mumbai in 1988. His mother is a homemaker while his sister works as a celebrity stylist, and his younger brother is a computer engineer.


Zaheer Iqbal with Salman Khan

Zaheer Iqbal’s Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan connect

Zaheer attended Bombay Scottish School where Ranbir Kapoor was his senior. His father is close to Salman Khan and Zaheer has openly attributed to Salman’s influence and guidance helping him in his film career. On Salman’s birthday last year, Zaheer posted several pictures of the two of them, some from over 25 years ago when Zaheer was a child. Prior to being in a relationship with Sonakshi, Zaheer was reportedly dating actress Sana Saeed, who is best known for playing little Anjali (Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen daughter) in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.


Zaheer Iqbal with Sana Saeed

Are Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi indeed getting married?

 

According to an India Today report, Sonakshi and Zaheer will tie the knot in Mumbai on June 23. The report states that the wedding invite is designed like a magazine cover, with the cheeky message: “The rumours are true”. The reception is said to take place in Mumbai’s Bastian. DNA was not able to independently verify if the invitation quoted in the report is genuine.

In conversation with Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the reports on the wedding, and said, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it.”

