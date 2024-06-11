Twitter
Shatrughan Sinha breaks his silence on rumours of Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Aajkal ke bacche…’

Shatrughan Sinha has this to say about reports of his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 08:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

    Recently, there were reports that Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau and actor Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai later this month. Now, the actress' father Shatrughan Sinha has broken his silence on the same. 

    In a conversation with Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha opened up on the wedding rumours of her daughter Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal and said, "I am in Delhi right now.
    After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I only know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her all happiness always.” 

    The actor further added that if it is true, he is all set to dance at her daughter's wedding and said, "We trust our daughter's judgment completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions. Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat."

    Shatrughan Sinha further added that even he and his wife is waiting to be informed abiut the wedding by their daughter Sonakshi Sinha and said, "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa baap ke, sirf inform kart hain (nowadays children don't seek permission; they simply inform their parents). We are waiting to be informed." 

    Sonakshi is said to have been dating Zaheer Iqbal for more than a couple of years now. The actress reportedly met Iqbal for the first time at Salman Khan’s party, and soon after, love bloomed between the two, however, they have never accepted their relationship in public, but fans have always adored the couple.

