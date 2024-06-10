Twitter
Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

As per a new report, Sonakshi Sinha is set to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal later this month

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 07:01 AM IST

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
According to a new report, actress Sonakshi Sinha is set to get married to long time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai later this month. The report, which makes this claim on the basis of the ‘wedding invitation’ of the couple, states that the ceremony will be followed by a reception for friends and colleagues of Sonakshi from the film industry.

According to an Indian Today report, Sonakshi and Zaheer will tie the knot in Mumbai on June 23. The report states that the wedding invite is designed like a magazine cover, with the cheeky message: “The rumours are true”. The guests have been instructed to wear formals for the reception, which is said to take place in Mumbai’s Bastian. DNA was not able to independently verify if the invitation quoted in the report is genuine.

Sonakshi is said to have been dating Zaheer Iqbal for more than a couple of years now but the two have kept their relationship private, refusing to talk about it in public. The biggest hint to their relationship has always been in their social media posts for each other. Last year, on Sonakshi’s birthday, Zaheer shared a bunch of cute pictures of the two of them and wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways....You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep " Roaring " and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you.”

Zaheer is an actor best known for his appearances in films like Notebook and Double XL. In the latter, he shared screen space with Sonakshi as well. Sonakshi, the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, has been part of Bollywood for over a decade since her debut with Dabangg. She was most recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi.

