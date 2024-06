NEET UG 2024 entrance exam, counselling cancellation: Latest UPDATES students must know

The Supreme Court heard a petition seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and holding of a re-exam over an alleged paper leak.

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition seeking cancellation of the examination held on May 5 and re-conducting the examination. The apex court refused to stay counselling for now. The court said, "The dignity of the exam has been affected. In such a situation, it is necessary to seek an answer from NTA."