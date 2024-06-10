Twitter
Meet Virendra Kumar Khatik, who is famous for his old scooter, used to make punctures, now a Union Minister in Modi 3.0

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Virendra Khatik defeated Congress candidate Pankaj Ahirwar. This victory has led to his inclusion in the Modi 3.0 cabinet once again

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

Virendra Kumar Khatik, the Member of Parliament from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, took the oath as a Union Minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet on Sunday. Khatik is well-known for his simplicity. In 2021, he became the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Virendra Khatik defeated Congress candidate Pankaj Ahirwar by over 400,000 votes. This victory has led to his inclusion in the Modi 3.0 cabinet once again. 

Khatik was born on February 27, 1954, into a very poor family in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Through hard work, he earned a doctorate from Sagar University. His life has been full of struggles, including working as a bicycle puncture repairman and repairing vehicles to fund his education. In his early days, he would travel around his constituency on a scooter.

Khatik holds a Master's degree in Economics and a Ph.D. in Child Labor from Dr. Harisingh Gour University in Sagar. Since childhood, he has been an active member of the RSS. In 1975, he actively participated in the Total Revolution movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan. 

The 2024 Lok Sabha election marks Khatik's eighth win from the Tikamgarh constituency. His journey from a humble background to becoming a Union Minister is a testament to his dedication and hard work.

