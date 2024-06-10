Calmosis, Bengaluru startup, at forefront of using medical cannabis in India, aims to enhance health, promote wellness

Calmosis offers a range of meticulously crafted elixirs infused with Ayurvedic herbs and other natural ingredients.

Calmosis, a Bengaluru-based startup, is carving a niche for itself in the wellness industry with its unique approach to holistic healing. Founded by Karan Naidu and Praveen Singh Rajput, Calmosis aims to promote holistic well-being and empower individuals to take control of their health. Inspired by Karan's personal experience with his mother's sleep issues, Calmosis offers a range of meticulously crafted elixirs infused with Ayurvedic herbs and other natural ingredients. While Calmosis harnesses the healing power of Ayurvedic herbs, it also incorporates cannabis into its formulations.

Their flagship products, Peace Mantra and Sleep Mantra, are designed to soothe stress, relieve pain, and promote restful sleep. Unlike traditional allopathic medications, Calmosis' products provide a safe and natural alternative for those seeking relief from the challenges of modern life.

What sets Calmosis apart is its commitment to quality and transparency. Each batch of their products undergoes rigorous testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Additionally, customers benefit from personalized consultations with expert Ayurvedic doctors, ensuring that they receive tailored recommendations for their specific needs.

But perhaps most noteworthy is Calmosis' dedication to social responsibility and sustainability. By sourcing their ingredients ethically and embracing eco-friendly practices, the company is not only transforming lives but also making a positive impact on local communities and the environment.

Getting started with Calmosis is simple. Customers can visit their website, place an order, and have their products delivered directly to their doorstep. With just a few clicks, individuals can experience the transformative power of nature's healing touch and embark on a journey towards better health and well-being.