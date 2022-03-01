NASA gives sneak peak of Earth in breathtaking shot of Saturn’s rings – See viral photo here

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which is the space agency of the United States, is responsible for some of the key discoveries in the world of space. NASA, through its satellites, has allowed humans to peer into outer space.

The social media handles of NASA always upload interesting and educational facts about outer space, and a recent image tweeted by the space agency is nothing short of mesmerizing. The image has since gone viral, and rightfully so.

The official Twitter handle of NASA posted a photo of the Earth recently, but it was not any common image. The photo showed the planet from a huge distance, all the way from Saturn, which is the seventh planet in our solar system.

The image shows how tiny the Earth is as compared to outer space, and it appears as a tiny speck of dust when viewed from Saturn. The viral photo not only shows the Earth from a distant planet but also the stunning rings of Saturn.

You are here.



In 2013, the Cassini spacecraft captured this wide-angle view of Saturn and a chunk of its rings. That pale blue dot just below the rings? That's Earth from about 898 million miles (1.4 billion kilometers) away.

The picture of the Earth shared by NASA will make you question a lot about the size of the universe as it shows that an entire planet, which accommodates a population of nearly 8 billion people, is just insanely tiny when you look at the bigger picture.

This specific photo shared by NASA was uploaded on February 27 and has since gone viral, with over 27,000 likes. People commented on the photo, admiring the beauty of the image and how stunning the rings of Saturn looked against the backdrop of outer space.