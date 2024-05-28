Twitter
Hiranandani Upscale School Hosts 'The Biennale' - A Celebration of Art and Culture

From captivating dance performances to enchanting folk songs, students embarked on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery, exploring the interconnectedness of art and nature.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 28, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

Hiranandani Upscale School Hosts 'The Biennale' - A Celebration of Art and Culture
Hiranandani Upscale School at OMR, Chennai is thrilled to announce the resounding success of 'The Biennale,' an enchanting art festival that took place from March 9 to March 23, 2024. This festival, a vibrant showcase of creativity, cultural expression, and environmental consciousness, united students from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the transformative power of art.

Themed around the elemental forces of Fire, Water, Air, Space, and Wind, 'The Biennale' aimed to capture the essence of artistic expression through a series of carefully curated workshops, lively competitions, and engaging presentations. Art also played a crucial role in raising awareness about environmental issues. Through painting, sculpture, installations, and other mediums, students expressed their thoughts and emotions about the environment. From captivating dance performances to enchanting folk songs, students embarked on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery, exploring the interconnectedness of art and nature.

Aligned with the International Baccalaureate (IB) theme of "How we express ourselves," the festival featured an array of activities including solo dance, solo singing, instrumental performances, painting competitions, nature based art activities, wealth out of waste initiatives, and more. These activities, spread across the festival days, served as catalysts for creativity, personal growth, and environmental advocacy, nurturing a generation of socially and environmentally conscious individuals.

On the event conclusion, Mr. Sivakumar Srinivasan, Director of Hiranandani Upscale School expressed his sentiments, stating, "The Biennale transcends its role as a mere celebration by offering a dynamic platform for our children to unleash their creativity, instill cultural appreciation, and cultivate essential

life skills. By centering the festival around the elemental forces of Fire, Water, Air, Space, and Wind, we provided our students with a thematic framework that not only inspired their artistic endeavors but also deepened their understanding of the world around them. Each creative pursuit within this festival profoundly enhances our students' daily experiences, providing them with invaluable avenues for personal expression, social bonds, and adventurous exploration into the artistic realm, all while fostering a deeper connection to the themes that resonate with their lives."

The festival also encouraged family involvement, inviting parents to actively participate alongside their children in workshops and competitions, thereby fostering a sense of community within the esteemed PYP network. To ensure the success of the event, students were provided with necessary guidance and support. The festival required appropriate attire, for which the school generously supplied props, accessories, and additional costume necessities.

'The Biennale' at Hiranandani Upscale School continues to stand as a testament to the school's commitment to holistic education, nurturing the overall development of students through the celebration of art, culture, and creativity.

Hiranandani Upscale School located at House of Hiranandani, OMR, Chennai is one of the leading IB schools in Chennai. It was established under the leadership of Mr. Surendra Hiranandani with a vision to provide holistic education. The curriculum at HUS aims to nurture students to bring about overall development through ethics, morals, cultural awareness, physical fitness, academic excellence, and helping them become outstanding citizens of India and the world.

The school infrastructure is designed with the best infrastructure and amenities to provide for all-round development of students. Ensuring student safety is a top priority, reflected in stringent safety protocols. The school encourages active participation in the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for continuous improvement and community involvement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
