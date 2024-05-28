Meet man, son of billionaire, brother of UK's first lady, who left Rs 600000 cr firm to launch startup

Rohan Murty, nurtured in an environment where his parents served as exemplary role models, developed a passion for invention and programming from a young age.

While many individuals are drawn to successful family businesses due to their drive and hard work, there exists a rare breed who opt to begin their journey from the ground up, striving to establish their own distinct identity.



Let's delve into the lives of two remarkable individuals: Sudha Murty, a renowned author, philanthropist, and female engineer at Tata Motors, and Rohan Murty, son of Narayan Murty, the visionary founder of India's largest IT company Infosys. Despite their parents' notable success, Sudha and Rohan have carved out their own unique paths, making significant contributions to their respective fields.

His curiosity was constantly fueled, leading him to attend Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore for his education.

After that, he attended Cornell University to earn a bachelor's degree in computer science. After that, he studied computer engineering for his PhD at Harvard University, focusing on opportunistic wireless networks.



He then briefly joined Infosys after that. However, he eventually left and joined forces with renowned computer scientists Arjun Narayan and George Nychis to co-found his startup Soroco in 2014. The business uses artificial intelligence resources to specialise in technology and is revolutionary in the field. He oversaw the technology operations of his startup.



The business has experienced significant, quick expansion recently. According to Forbes, ambitious plans are underway to make money by capturing a $15 billion market that employs 500 million white-collar workers worldwide.

The top-line revenues for Soroco in 2022 are projected to be $18 million (Rs 1,48,06,75,500 or Rs 148 crore) by the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT), albeit Soroco has not verified this.



In addition to receiving a sizable stake in Infosys, a business valued at Rs 5.55 trillion (Rs 5.55 lakh crore), Rohan was granted the honour of being Narayana Murthy's son. According to Business Today, Rohan Murty, who possessed 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 percent of Infosys, received dividend income of Rs 106.42 crore, further boosting his enormous net worth. Narayana Murthy recently gifted Infosys shares valued at Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old son Ekagrah Murty.