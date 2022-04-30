‘Puri zindagi camera mein hi ghusa rahu main’, says kid troubled with parents' non-stop filming

Instagram(@molikjainhere)

Most of us have heard parents complaining about kids using their phone non-stop. But how many of you have caught yourself telling the same thing to your parents. The internet is currently filled with a video of a young boy who is ranting at his parents.

The video was first shared on Instagram by an account named @molikjainhere. Interestingly, the video is a cute yet hilarious one which you should definitely miss. Troubled by his parents non-stop filming, the young boy says, "Yaar kya hai yaar aapko? Matlab main kuch khata hun, peeta hun, har jagah aap camera leke ghus jaate ho.. har cheez main. Matlab kuch karne hi nahi dete.”

If that wasn’t enough, the little boy said further, "Aur, yeh mere sath nahi, har bachhe ke sath hota hai. Har bachhe ke maa-baap chahte hai ki vo influencer bane. Puri zindagi is camere me hi ghusa rahu main. Din bhar, video, video, video!"

Watch the viral video here:

Molik’s reply is so funny that his father is totally speechless. He then asks his son if he’s having ganne ka juce or something else. The witty boy replied that he is drinking sugarcane juice and later requests his dad to stop making his video.

The video has received lots of love from people on Instagram. It has already garnered more than 1,51,000 likes and the comments section is filled with laughing emojis.