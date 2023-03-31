Pack of hyenas attack a helpless lioness in viral video, guess who wins this fight?

screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of wild animals fighting with one another in their natural surroundings are fascinating to watch. The Internet is a treasure trove of such videos, and this is one of them. This fascinating footage captured at a forest is making netizens gasp in wonder. The clip shows a pack of hyenas is attacking a single lioness. What comes next? Who will win this fight? To discover out, you'll just have to watch the video.

The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named Lions Habibat. The footage starts with many hyenas charging at a vulnerable lioness that is unable to protect herself. The viewer is going to feel uneasy as the laughing-creatures attack the queen of the jungle, as the lioness is plainly in a lot of suffering. However, just when you think the lioness is done, another queen appears, followed by two more who counter-attack the hyenas. Soon enough, the four lionesses attack the terrified hyenas. This injured lioness is definitely enraged as she joins her comrades in an attack on the hyenas, and she is obviously relieved to have her pride back.

This offers a powerful message about togetherness and its importance in our lives. Sure, it's fantastic to be on your own and confront problems, but it goes without saying that occasionally, no matter how strong you are on your own, you need the support of your friends or family.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and has accumulated over 13,000 likes. Additionally, the clip has also received a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Please tell me they atleast caught one,” posted a user. “That’s great , don’t like to see the king down,” shared another. “Hyenas only have courage when they're in packs ... You never see them going one-on-one with the Alpha male Lion or the Lioness .. Lions are STILL the kings and queens of the animal kingdom,” expressed a third. “She had the squad on speed dial and they pulled up quick N regulated,” commented a fourth. “A mature male lion would’ve caused the entire rumble to stop.,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?