Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again, IMD predicts brief relief likely by next week

Watch: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande break down after their mothers enter Bigg Boss house and talk about their fights

Viral video: Elderly woman comforts adorable dog after a little scolding, internet can't help but go aww

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 90% of MLAs got richer in 5 years, wealth of one rose by 1982%

Deepika Padukone opens up on being trolled for overpricing of her skincare range: 'As far as you put your...'

Octopus miraculously changes colors to match objects it touches, viral video captivates internet

Players Kolkata Knight Riders may release ahead of IPL 2024 auction

10 most unhealthy foods

7 Bollywood blockbusters based on father-son relationship

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on playing conman in Tatlubaaz, reveals most challenging part: 'Had to look...' | Exclusive

Viral

Octopus miraculously changes colors to match objects it touches, viral video captivates internet

A captivating video of an octopus showcasing its exceptional camouflage skills has taken the Internet by storm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

In the vast realm of captivating animal videos that never fail to amaze, a recent footage of an octopus showcasing its extraordinary camouflage abilities is making waves across the Internet. The video, originally recorded by Ibrahim Elhariry, has been shared on Instagram by the handle @octonation, leaving viewers astounded.

The mesmerizing clip captures the octopus skillfully wrapping itself around rocks, seamlessly altering its skin color and adjusting its tentacles to mimic the shape of the surrounding environment. The footage, which highlights the octopus's incredible ability to blend into its surroundings, showcases the creature's talent as it effortlessly replicates the appearance of different rocks.

Accompanying the video, @octonation provided an informative caption shedding light on the science behind the spectacle. The post explains, "Chromatophores are small, pigment-containing cells controlled by an array of muscles and nerves. These tiny, elastic sacs of color can expand or contract, allowing the octopus to flush white (blanching) when relaxed or reveal colors like black, brown, orange, red, or yellow when the muscles around a chromatophore tighten."

Since being shared just five days ago, the video has garnered an impressive response, amassing over two lakh likes and attracting thousands of comments. Viewers expressed their fascination with the octopus's remarkable abilities, with one individual remarking, "It looks more chameleon than a regular chameleon."

Another enthusiast exclaimed, "Omg, it's magnificent," while a third pointed out the intricacies, stating, "It's not just changing color but also texture. That's wild."

The comments section is filled with admiration, with a fourth admirer expressing, "How much I adore these creatures. Very unique," and a fifth simply stating, "Amazing animal."

