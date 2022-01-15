Miraculous recovery! Bedridden Jharkhand man starts walking, speaking after Covishield jab

In what can be termed as a miracle, a 55-year-old bedridden Jharkhand man reportedly started to walk and speak after being administered the first shot of Covishield vaccine on Thursday, a media report stated. The man named Dularchand Munda is a resident of Salgadih village in Bokaro district of Jharkhand.

The 55-year-old Dularchand Munda, the sole bread earner of the family, was bedridden with spine injuries after he met with an accident five years back, following which he was critically injured and lost the ability to walk and speak, said the media report.

How the incident unfolded

An Anganwadi worker administered Covishield vaccine to Dularchand Munda on January 4, 2022 at his residence.

The next day the family members saw Munda's lifeless body not only started to move but he regained his speech too.

Peterwar Community Health Centre in-charge Dr Albela Kerketta was quoted as saying by a leading news agency.

Three-member medical team is constituted to examine the miraculous recovery, Bokaro Civil Surgeon Dr Jitendra Kumar said.

Dularchand Munda was completely bedridden for the last one year with spine problems, doctors confirmed.

After receiving the first dose of Covishield vaccine he not only stood up and started walking but could also speak.