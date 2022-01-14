Bihar man takes 11 doses of Covid vaccine: State Health Ministry submits report to Centre

In the case of a Madhepura man claiming to have taken 12 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, a probe is being conducted by the state health ministry. As per reports, the Bihar health ministry has already submitted its report to the Centre. Pratyaya Amrit, Bihar's Additional Chief Secretary said this at a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.

However, the state health officials are tight-lipped about the matter and are not willing to divulge into the details of the case. "We submitted our report on Mandal's claim to the Executive Director, State Health Society, Bihar on January 8," said Dr Abdus Salam, Additional Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Abdus Salam, however, refused to elaborate on the issue or share the contents of the inquiry report, saying they were confidential. Meanwhile, Bihar Police has booked the 84-year-old man, Brahamdev Mandal, resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district, informed police.

Mandal had claimed he never fell ill since he started taking the vaccine and his health has started to improve after repeated vaccination.

What we know so far

A man from Bihar's Madhepura district, Brahamdev Mandal claimed to have taken 12 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The man took at least eight doses of Covishield in his home district, a recent inquiry by the state government revealed.

The finding has exposed flaws in the government's CoWIN portal through which Covid-19 vaccination is being administered.

The shots, as per the vaccination certificates, were taken between March 13 and November 7, 2021.

According to one certificate, Mandal took two shots of the vaccine the same day on April 13, 2021, a media report said.

Another certificate shows that Mandal took the two jabs at an interval of 33 days between June 21 and July 24, 2021.

While three vaccination certificates mention Mandal's age as 84 years, one certificate shows him to be 67 years old.

Mandal took the jabs at different vaccination centres, including the Puraini health subcentre, Puraini primary health centre.