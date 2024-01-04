Meet Mehak Dhingra, India star Virat Kohli's niece, daughter of his elder sister, her father is..

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently going viral again. This time, for their selfie with Mehak Dhingra, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's daughter and Virat Kohli's niece.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved and popular couples not only in the cricketing world but also in Bollywood. Fans always look forward to a glimpse into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's personal life as the couple often likes to keep it under wraps. We have often also always heard about Virat Kohli's family especially his elder sister and Anushka Sharma's sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently going viral again. This time, for their selfie with Mehak Dhingra, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's daughter and Virat Kohli's niece.

In the photo, Virat Kohli can be seen smiling and standing comfortably in the presence of Anushka Sharma and his niece Mehak Dhingra.

Netizens also posted comments on the photo and praised the beautiful niece of Virat Kohli.

One internet user took to microblogging site X and commented on the picture saying, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma meeting Virat's niece Mehak Dhingra must have been a special and joyful occasion for them."

In another photo shared online, Mehak Dhingra can be seen posing with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika Kohli and their cousins.

For the unversed, Mehak Dhingra is the daughter of Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, and her husband, businessman Sanjay Dhingra. Apart from Mehak, Bhawna and Sanjay are also parents to a boy named Ayush.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra belongs to Delhi and has done her schooling at Hansraj Model School and graduated from Daulat Ram College, Delhi.

Virat Kohli was always interested in cricket and when he played during his school days, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra stood by his side as his support system. As per reports, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is also a core member of 'One8 Select', Virat Kohli's brand.

