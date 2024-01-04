Headlines

Meet IAS officer who was UPSC exam topper, earned Rs 2250 as salary, quit his job after 25 years due to...

After he graduated, RC Bhargava cleared one of the toughest exams in the country, UOSC. RC Bhargava became an IAS officer and topped his batch in 1956. He was a Uttar Pradesh cadre officer.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki, India's most-selling and largest automaker, is one of the most successful vehicle makers in India. Today, we will talk about RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki and a former IAS officer who quit the coveted government job for Maruti Suzuki. RC Bhargava is the one who turned a government experiment into a global success.

The owner of Japan's Suzuki company, Osamu Suzuki, had earlier said in a 2015 interview, that the company wouldn't have been where it is if not for RC Bhargava. It was in the year 1982 that the Indian government wanted a partner for a joint venture to create an affordable car for the masses. 

V Krishnamurthy and RC Bhargava were given the task of finding someone who could contribute to the same. Both of them went to meet the Suzuki owner who wasted no time to say yes to the ambitious project. 

RC Bhargava worked closely on the project and took Maruti Suzuki to the heights it is today. 

Who is RC Bhargava? 

RC Bhargava is the youngest of four brothers. His father was a paper technologist at the Forest Research Institute of Dehradun. RC Bhargava studied at the Doon School and in 1950, he studied science at Allahabad University and became a topper. His classmate Naresh Chandra, an IAS officer, told Forbes in 2015 that he was a champion sportsman with an interest in squash, table tennis, and cricket.

After he graduated, RC Bhargava cleared one of the toughest exams in the country, UOSC. RC Bhargava became an IAS officer and topped his batch in 1956. He was a Uttar Pradesh cadre officer. 

He became a secretary in the Ministry of Water and Power, between 1974 and 1977. He was also the founder-director of NTPC. He was posted to the cabinet secretariat where he found the work boring. After a long career as an IAS officer of 25 years, RC Bhargvana joined Maruti in 1981, where he has remained ever since.

RC Bhargava was only the third employee of the company. He joined on a one-year deputation which the government refused to extend. One of the reasons behind his decision to quit IAS was the painfully low salaries offered to officers at that time. His salary as an IAS officer was Rs 2250. 

RC Bhargava was 48 when he joined Maruti. He became the full-time director of the joint venture. After Krishnamurthy, RC Bhargava became the managing director of the company till 1985. He retired in 1997. 

However, he is still the chairman. He is 89 years old now. He lives in Noida and plays a lot of golf.

His reported annual pay is Rs 1.5 crore. In 2017, he received Rs 99 lakh. In 2016, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

