Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

The curious case has garnered a lot of attention only with netizens giving their views on the surprising turn of events.

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

A fruit seller who befriended a customer received all his assets including property worth Rs 3.8 crore (around $460,000) from him when he passed away. The 88-year-old man decided to leave his assets to the fruit vendor instead of his family members as a token of thanks for the care he received from the unlikely source during the final stages of his life. 

The will of the deceased old man had raised eyebrows when notary officials found out that he had decided to leave behind his entire fortune and estate to an unrelated man. He had three sisters living with him but none of them got any share. His family members also decided to challenge the dead man’s will. The fruit seller took them to court.  

The story is from Shanghai in China where an old man, now deceased, known as Ma, left all his wealth to Liu, a fruit seller at a nearby market. They had met years ago. Seeing that Liu had a shabby residence, the Ma invited him and his family to stay at his flat. 

Liu became Ma’s primary caregiver after his only son died. He took care of Ma when he was injured in a fall and stayed with him at the hospital. None of the elderly man’s family members came to his aid. He then signed an agreement with the fruit seller in 2020 that his family only found out after his death. When the deceased man's family did not relinquish his property and assets, Liu took them to court.

In the legal battle, the Shanghai court decided in favour of the fruit seller, holding the will valid in the face of the challenge from Ma’s relatives. They had alleged that Ma was mentally ill and questioned the validity of the will. This claim was rejected by notary officials. 

