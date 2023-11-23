Indian woman sets Guinness World Record for having 38 teeth in her mouth

Kalpana Balan, a 26-year-old woman from India, has achieved a Guinness World Record for having 38 teeth in her mouth, surpassing the average adult count by six.

In a remarkable feat, 26-year-old Kalpana Balan from India has secured her place in the Guinness World Records for boasting an impressive 38 teeth in her mouth, surpassing the average adult count by six.

The mother of one possesses four additional mandibular (lower jaw) teeth and two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth, a unique characteristic she developed during her teenage years. While Balan didn't experience any pain due to her surplus teeth, she did face challenges while eating, with some food bits getting trapped within the additional set. The revelation of the extra teeth left her parents "shocked," prompting them to suggest extraction. However, Balan's dentist recommended waiting for the teeth to grow further before removal.

Kalpana Balan from India has six more teeth than the average human.



Read more by clicking the picture — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 20, 2023

A post by Guinness World Records highlighted Balan's achievement, stating, "Kalpana Balan from India has six more teeth than the average human."

Despite the option of a dental procedure, Balan chose to retain her unique set of teeth, expressing her happiness after clinching the world record. "I am so happy to get the Guinness World Records title. It’s my lifetime achievement," she exclaimed.

Remarkably, Balan may extend her record further, as she still has two more teeth yet to emerge. If they make an appearance, she could solidify her position as the female with the highest number of teeth.

It's worth noting that the male record holder in this category is Evano Mellone from Canada, who boasts an impressive 41 teeth.

The medical term for having extra teeth is known as hyperdontia or polydontia. According to Guinness World Records, up to 3.8% of the world's population has one or more supernumerary teeth. Hyperdontia is attributed to a malfunction in the tooth formation process, although its exact cause remains unknown.