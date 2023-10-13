Headlines

Gurgaon man robbed and drugged by Bumble date, loses iPhone 14, gold, cash

A Bumble date took a horrifying turn for a man in Gurugram when his date allegedly drugged him, stole his mobile phone, gold jewelry, and emptied his bank accounts of Rs 1.78 lakh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

In a disconcerting incident, a Bumble date took a nightmarish turn for a man who fell victim to an alleged drugging and robbery in his own home in DLF Phase 4. According to local authorities, the assailant made away with his mobile phone, valuable gold jewelry, and emptied his bank accounts of a staggering sum of Rs 1.78 lakh.

The victim, identified as Rohit Gupta, recounted his harrowing experience in a formal complaint. Gupta had initially connected with an individual by the name of Sakshi, who also went by the alias Payal, through the popular Bumble dating application. She claimed to be from Delhi and was said to be residing with her aunt in Gurugram.

The sequence of events that unfolded is as follows: On October 1, Sakshi contacted Gupta, expressing her desire to meet in person. Around 10 pm on the same day, she summoned him to pick her up near the Dockyard Bar in Sector 47. He obliged and subsequently purchased some liquor from a nearby store before heading to his residence.

Once inside Gupta's home, the situation took a sinister turn. Sakshi allegedly asked him to retrieve some ice from the kitchen, and it was during his absence that she purportedly laced his drink with a potent and incapacitating substance.

Gupta's account of the ordeal is chilling. He claims that the drug's effects were so severe that he did not regain consciousness until the morning of October 3. To his shock and dismay, he discovered that Sakshi had vanished, along with his prized gold chain, an iPhone 14 Pro, Rs 10,000 in cash, and his credit and debit cards.

The financial losses extended further as Gupta reported that a substantial sum of Rs 1.78 lakh had been illicitly withdrawn from his credit and debit cards.

As of the latest update, the woman, Sakshi alias Payal, remains at large. Gurugram police have taken swift action by booking her at the Sector 29 Police Station in response to this shocking incident, an event that unfolded on Tuesday. The investigation into the case is ongoing, as authorities work tirelessly to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice.

