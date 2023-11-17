‘Greatest finale of all time’: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final to begin with IAF air show, watch video

Headlines

India strongly condemned civilian deaths: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel conflict

World Cup 2023: Meet Afghan fangirl Wazhma Ayoubi, businesswoman in Dubai, congratulating Shami, Kohli

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

This Hollywood singer, who won 3 Grammys, hints to perform at IND vs AUS final World Cup match, would sing...

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

Brave or foolish? Man's daring stunt with giant crocodile leaves netizens in shock, watch

10 Largest snakes on Earth

8 most popular anime series of all time

Benefits of morpankhi plant 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

HomeViral

Viral

‘Greatest finale of all time’: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final to begin with IAF air show, watch video

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match at Narendra Modi Stadium will take place on November 19, Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 will take place on November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world. The World Cup 2023 is the most watched cricket tournament in history and it has already broken several records. With India being in the finals after dominating throughout the tournament is an added bonus for the Indian crowd. As the World Cup 2023 final is the biggest cricketing event to ever take place, BCCI is leaving no stone unturned for the preparation of it. Guests from all over the globe including former ICC World Cup winners, Bollywood stars, politicians, influencers and others will be present at the ground to witness history in the making. To make the event even more memorable, a team from India Air Force (IAF) will be doing an air show to begin the final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

A video shared by Twitter handle Baljeet Singh is now going viral on social media platforms showing IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team practicing for an air show above Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the big final. The air show is a delight to watch and can only imagine what it will be like to watch fighter jets’ thrilling performance over ground filled with 1.3 lakh people for the World Cup final. Watch the video of practice below.
 

 

“Haven't seen anything like this before for a cricket match. This one's gonna be a greatest finale of all time if India wins.” a Twitter user wrote. “It’s gonna be huge moment in World Cup” another user wrote. India and Australia have been the best performing teams in this World Cup and the final battle for the trophy will be worth watching. Surprisingly both the teams faced each other for their first match of the tournament as well.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: Survivors require both physical and mental rehabilitation, say doctors

Chhath Puja 2023: Bank, school holidays announced in several states; check full list here

Is rain a concern? Know weather conditions for AUS vs SA World Cup semi-final

Watch: Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javeb accuses BCCI, Rohit Sharma of manipulating toss in IND vs NZ semifinal

Check these best-selling fruit baskets on Amazon to celebrate Bhai Dooj

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE