‘Greatest finale of all time’: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final to begin with IAF air show, watch video

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 will take place on November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world. The World Cup 2023 is the most watched cricket tournament in history and it has already broken several records. With India being in the finals after dominating throughout the tournament is an added bonus for the Indian crowd. As the World Cup 2023 final is the biggest cricketing event to ever take place, BCCI is leaving no stone unturned for the preparation of it. Guests from all over the globe including former ICC World Cup winners, Bollywood stars, politicians, influencers and others will be present at the ground to witness history in the making. To make the event even more memorable, a team from India Air Force (IAF) will be doing an air show to begin the final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

A video shared by Twitter handle Baljeet Singh is now going viral on social media platforms showing IAF’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team practicing for an air show above Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the big final. The air show is a delight to watch and can only imagine what it will be like to watch fighter jets’ thrilling performance over ground filled with 1.3 lakh people for the World Cup final. Watch the video of practice below.



“Haven't seen anything like this before for a cricket match. This one's gonna be a greatest finale of all time if India wins.” a Twitter user wrote. “It’s gonna be huge moment in World Cup” another user wrote. India and Australia have been the best performing teams in this World Cup and the final battle for the trophy will be worth watching. Surprisingly both the teams faced each other for their first match of the tournament as well.