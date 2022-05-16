Google Maps has blurred this Ohio house for a strange reason

File Photo

Google Maps has become a go-to application to check around neighbourhoods or any specific location. The application shows pictures of the most remotely located spots in a city or a town. A user can see different places in unique ways via the application. You can choose from terrain displays, satellite, roadmap displays and traffic.

It is quite interesting to see apartments, buildings, markets of a particular locality. All you have to do is to navigate your map to see what you are looking for.

Also, READ: These secret places are hidden from public eye on Google Maps – Know why

However, there are some places in this world that even Google Maps is unable to spot. Some of these are blurred out, others are censored areas.

A suburban house in Cleveland Ohio is one of these. Despite being on an ordinary street, the house is the only one that is blurred from a lane of many other houses.

The house at 2208 Seymour Avenue in the Tremont neighbourhood of Cleveland can’t be seen on Google Maps because it has been hidden by Google.

Let us tell you that this hidden house was once the home of a man named Ariel Castro, who was held responsible for kidnapping three women. As per media reports, he kept them captive for nearly a decade.

The women, namely Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight were reportedly locked up in Castro's two-storey home and were subject to various kinds of abuse in captivity till May 6, 2013.

It was on this date that one of the women managed to escape with her six-year-old daughter.

Also, READ: Bizarre! Google Maps spots ‘hollow headless man’ in New York, photo goes viral

As part of a plea bargain, the abuser Castro pleaded guilty to 937 criminal courts of rape, kidnapping and aggravated murder. Due to these crimes, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 1000 years in prison without the possibility of getting a parole.

While the house was demolished in 2013, the land that it was made on continues to be blurred on Google Maps.

Besides this house, there are many other places on Earth that have been blurred by Google Maps. Some of these house interesting secrets and mysteries that will probably never unfold.