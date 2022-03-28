These secret places are hidden from public eye on Google Maps – Know why

Google Maps has made life easy for travellers across the globe. While most places on earth can be easily accessed via Google Maps, these six places don’t even appear on its map as they seem to be pixelated.

Here are 6 places that are not on Google Maps

Cattenom Nuclear Power Plant, France

Also known as the 9th nuclear power station in the world, the Cattenom Nuclear Power Plant is situated in the Pa Grand Est of the city of Luxembourg. The entire region is pixelated on Google Maps and hence you can’t find it.

Kos International Airport, Greece

Located on the Kos Island, the Kos International Airport is for charter airlines, and it is most active in summer. Nevertheless, you won’t be able to see it on Google Maps.

Jeannette Island, Russia

This place is believed to be Russia’s military place. It is located in the Eastern Siberian Sea but you still can’t locate it on Google Maps even if you type Jeannette Island Russia on Google.

The Marcoule Nuclear Site, France

The Marcoule Nuclear Site can’t be seen on Google Maps. Based on a report, it is done at the behest of the French government. Situated in France, it is one of the country’s top nuclear research facilities.

Moruroa Island, French Polynesia

The Moruroa Island in French Polynesia is partially visible on Google Maps. While one half of it can be seen, the other half is blurred. Based on a report, the French conducted a nuclear test in this island between 1966 and 1996. Notably, visitors can’t come to this remote place.

Amchitka Island Alaska

The Amchitka Island Alaska is expected to become a wildlife preserve by 2025 yet it can’t be properly spotted in Google Maps. If you write Amchitka Island Alaska, you will only see half of the island. As per reports, the island was chosen for the underground nuclear test by the US Atomic Energy Commission in the 1950s. About three underground nuclear tests are being conducted here.

As of now, the island is being monitored for leakage of radioactive material.

