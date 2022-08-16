Search icon
Dubai Crown prince goes unnoticed on London Tube, shares pictures on social media

Dubai's Crown prince goes unnoticed while travelling on London Tube.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Photo: Fazza/Instagram

The Crown Prince of Dubai recently travelled on a London Underground Tube and went unnoticed by the public. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum is an eminent personality and we would think that the crown prince can not go unnoticed yet he travelled on London's underground Tube sharing snippets on Instagram of his summer in the UK this year without getting recognised. 

The prince was joined by his father,  Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai recently. The Shiekh's followers were shocked to see him inside the Tube with other passengers and they did not even notice him. 

The prince posted pictures on social media with the caption, "We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored." Sheikh Hamdan has posted a few other pictures from his UK trip.

