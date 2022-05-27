‘Damn I feel like an idiot’: Man misses call from outer space, his tale of ‘regret’ goes viral on Reddit

File photo

As we live in the era of texting and instant messaging, missed calls on the phone are second nature to a lot of people. People often avoid calls from their bosses and even their significant others, but this man missed one of the most unique calls that one could get in their life.

A person from the United States resorted to avoiding a call, as most of us do, especially when the caller ID on his phone reflected that it was from the US government. Little did he know, it was one of the most interesting calls ever made since it was from outer space!

Sharing his experience and his story of regret on Reddit, the man wrote that he got a call from the International Space Station (ISS) from a friend, but missed it on purpose. The man missed the call as the name ‘US government’ was reflected on the caller ID, which is enough to make anyone nervous.

While sharing his anecdote on social media, he said, “I first had that thought/feeling you get when the principal calls you to their office. “Crap. What did I do that I thought I got away with but maybe I didn’t?!” I was in the middle of something with a bunch of people and showed them what it said on my phone and everyone was all ‘Don't answer it!’.”

The Reddit user went on to write, “Between everyone's suggestion and my gut feeling of being in trouble, I sent it to voicemail. Turns out it was my buddy calling from SPACE. I had a chance to speak to someone that wasn't on Earth and screwed it up. “

Recounting his regret about the entire incident, the man finally said, “First thing he said in the voicemail was “You probably saw a call from Us Gov and turned it down.” I know he’ll call again, but damn I feel like an idiot right now.”

After listening to this tale, one must make sure to never miss a call as it can be an experience of a lifetime!

