Little surfer takes over internet, netizen left amazed - Watch viral video

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@TheFigen

Many adventure-enthusiasts choose surfing as one of their favourite adventurous sports. Millions of videos exist of surfers making incredible and astonishing stunts while surfing. "There is no age to have fun," they say. This viral video is an excellent example, as it shows a toddler having a great time surfing. The small kid appears to enjoy surfing at an age when he could barely walk.

Aweeeeee little big surferpic.twitter.com/apWQhCLetx — Figen (@TheFigen) May 25, 2022

In the 22-second video, we see a cute little kid standing on a surfboard with a safety belt wrapped around his body to save him from falling. The toddler seems to be overwhelmed with excitement as he gives a huge smile, and we can see a man (presumably the child's father) supporting the toddler.

The video was shared by a Twitter account called ‘TheFigen’ with a caption that reads, "Aweeeeee little big surfer!" So far, the viral video has received over 3 lakh views and about 17 thousand likes. Netizens expressed their reaction, as one wrote, "That kid's conceptualization of reality is getting blown to bits right now. Imagine going from barely being able to crawl, to being pulled across water by forces and mechanisms you couldn't begin to understand. Still adorable tho". Another person commented, "This is the kind of support I'm looking for (indicating how adorably the guy supports the toddler)."

READ | Bizarre! Japanese man pays whopping Rs 12 lakh to turn into a dog, watch viral transformation video