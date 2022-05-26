Bizarre! Japanese man pays whopping Rs 12 lakh to turn into a dog, watch viral transformation video

YouTube(動物になりたい)

Have you ever dreamt to live a peaceful life like that of a dog? Well, a man in Japan has actually fulfilled his dream of being a dog. Yes, you read that right! As if there weren’t bizarre things happening around us, the Japanese man paid a hefty amount to look exactly like a dog.

Also, READ: Sonu Sood to help Bihar girl who walked 1 km on 1 leg to reach school, Delhi CM Kejriwal lauds her

Let’s take you through his transformation journey.

Twitter user @toco_eevee’s has always dreamt of being a dog. To fulfil his dream, he took help from a professional agency called Zeppet. The agency offers various sculptures for entertainment purposes, including movies, commercials and amusement parks. According to a local Japanese news outlet, they also provide costumes for famous mascot characters.

The man, wanting to become a dog, asked the agency to make a life-sized dog costume that can make him look like a real dog. The agency has also shared the pictures of the bizarre costume on its Twitter along with the caption, “At the request of an individual, we made a dog modeling suit. Modeled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs like a real dog.”

Based on a local Japanese news site news.mynavi, the unique costume was custom made in about 40 days and costed approximately Rs 12 lakh.

The man also shared a video of himself while wearing the costume to show the various kinds of movements that he can do in the costume.

Watch the viral video here:

In conversation with the Japanese news site, the man said that quadrupedal animals are his favourite. Especially the cute ones.

“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume”, he said.

Also, READ: Netizens crack up after Delhi Police offers ‘one-room sets’, free pick-drop service in viral tweet

Among his favourite animals, he thought that a big animal close to him would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, hence he decided to make it a dog.

“Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favourite breed of dog”, he added.

What's your take on this bizarre costume?