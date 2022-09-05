Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Cyrus Mistry’s fatal accident sparks conversation on rear seat belts, Anand Mahindra takes pledge

Both Cyrus Mistry and his co-passenger in the rear seat of the Mercedes vehicle were not wearing seat belts at the time of the fatal accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry’s fatal accident sparks conversation on rear seat belts, Anand Mahindra takes pledge
Photos: ANI, PTI

Former Tata Sons chairman and prominent business person Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road crash on Sunday sending shockwaves across the country. Mistry was riding in a high-end Mercedes SUV which had a 5-star rating. The two people occupying the front seats were injured but escaped alive. However, Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole were in the rear seats and lost their lives in the accident.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the two were not wearing seat belts. The tragic and untimely demise of Mistry sparked a dialogue on the general lax attitude when it comes to fastening seat belts in the rear seats of vehicles.  

Mistry wasn't wearing a seat belt. It appears that he must have been thrown in front at great speed when the car crashed into a divider. A video uploaded on Twitter showing what happens when passengers in the rear seat are not wearing seat belts and the car is involved in a high speed crash. The video of a crash test with a life-size dummy being flown to the front was shared widely as several users highlighted that almost nobody ever wears seat belts when travelling on the back seats of a car. 

 

In fact, wearing of seat belts is not just mandatory for front seats but also in the rear seats as per Indian law. While most might not be aware of it and even traffic policemen do not generally monitory people for the same, not wearing a seat belt by passengers sitting in rear seats attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR).

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also emphasised on the importance of wearing seat belts even in rear seats, taking a public resolve to follow the safety measure. “I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families,” the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted on Monday.

 

 

54-year-old Mistry, who was the youngest scion of the $30 billion Shapoorji Pallonji Group, died in the accident when the person driving the car he was seated in lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side at a high speed. Mistry was travelling with his friends from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Mumbai when the accident occured on a bridge over the Surya river in Maharashtra's Palghar district. 

His death was condoled by people from across sections and sectors with tributes led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other political and industry heavyweights.

READ | Mohali joyride crash: Chilling video shows swing fall down 50 feet with nearly 50 people onboard

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How to change Google Search page theme on Chrome, Firefox and other browsers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.