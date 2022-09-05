‘Multiple head injuries; brought dead’: What doctor said on Cyrus Mistry’s death by car crash

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (File photo)

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away tragically in a car accident on Sunday near Mumbai. Soon after his road accident, Mistry was brought to a government hospital in Kasa, and the doctor who attended to him said that he was “brought dead”.

As per Palghar Police, Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Out of the four people who were travelling in the car, two of them died on the spot of the accident while the other two remain in the hospital.

According to the doctor who attended to Mistry when he was taken to the hospital, the businessman was brought dead to the establishment, meaning he had most likely died on the spot. Further, the former Tata Sons chairman had suffered multiple head injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Shubham Singh said, "At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandol. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm."

"After 10 minutes, the second ambulance came with the other two patients. Both had injuries. Both of them were given first aid treatment and shifted to a higher centre. Their relatives shifted them to Rainbow hospital, from where they were airlifted to Mumbai," he added.

The post-mortem of Cyrus Mistry had to be done at the government hospital itself, the doctor said. However, he was later shifted to the JJ Hospital for an “expert opinion” after a call made by the district collector.

As per the prima facia reports, the car accident happened after the driver lost control of the car. Further investigations to determine the cause of the accident are being conducted.

The official noted the presence of "blind spots" at various places on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and stated that the subject has been placed before the Blind Spot Eradication Committee.

(With ANI inputs)

