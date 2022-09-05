Mohali joyride crash: Chilling video shows swing fall down 50 feet with nearly 50 people onboard

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

A hair-raising video surfaced on social media on Sunday showing a massive, high-rise spinning joyride full of people, coming crashing down at a fair in Punjab's Mohali. The mishap left several injured of the nearly 50 people who had boarded the joyride in search of thrill.

Police sprung into action amid allegations of mismanagement at the fair with eyewitness accounts claiming lack of safety measures in place. The video left the internet edgy about going on such joyrides, which are common in fairs organised across India.

The video shows the ride spinning high in the air and then suddenly collapsing untamed to the ground. The people watching from the ground are taken aback and start fleeing the spot as a panic situation erupted. The moment of the mishap was caught on camera and can be seen here:

Eyewitness accounts of the fair goers and merchants who had put up shops at the ground shed light on the events on the day. One shopkeeper said that the “swing fell down from a large height and it created a panic situation.” Not blaming the management directly for the accident, he said, “we can’t say that it’s anyone’s fault, after all the swing is a machine only. But, the management should be a little proactive regarding these things."

Locals have alleged mismanagement and a lack of safety measures. One eye witness alleged, “Their private bouncers came nearly 20 minutes late. There was a lady who was their head. She said that nobody is dead. Who will take responsibility for the incident? How is this business running without the availability of any medical aid? The public is being stopped by the police. Nearly 50 persons would be injured. There were no safety measures taken. No big official reached the spot.” There have been allegations against the fair management of suppressing the public.

An FIR has been registered by Punjab Police which has started a hunt for the fair’s organisers and also raided several places in connection with the accident. The organisers and management are currently on the run, officials were quoted as saying. The injured people were admitted in different hospitals and have been safely discharged now, police said.

READ | Delhi liquor 'scam': BJP releases 'sting operation' video, alleges corruption in excise policy

(With inputs from agencies)