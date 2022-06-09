‘Bloopers’ from NASA show astronauts’ faulty Moon walk, video goes viral

Twitter(@konstructivizm)

Ever wondered is its easy for astronauts to walk on the lunar surface? Scientists have been exploring the atmosphere at Moon to better understand the kind of life humans can have there. It was in 1972 that astronauts stepped upon the moon as part of the Apollo 17 mission. Back then, they brought along many samples that could help to know more about the Moon.

Netizens across the internet were recently amazed to see “bloopers” from astronauts’ walk on the Moon. A Twitter account - @konstructivizm shared a video which shows some astronauts mistakenly falling while walking on the moon in their space suits.

The video’s caption reads, “Bloopers from NASA showing astronauts losing their footing while walking on the moon.”

Watch viral video here:

Bloopers from NASA showing astronauts losing their footing while walking on the moon. pic.twitter.com/4craeD80O3 — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) June 7, 2022

Social media users have showered tremendous love upon the video as it has already received more than 4,93,000 views on Twitter. Some users on the mind-boggling platform came forth with witty responses in the comments section of the video.

While referring to the late singer Michael Jackson’s iconic dance move, a commenter said, “This is what happens when you don't know how to do the moonwalk”

“The lighter side of space travel”, wrote another.

Referring to the astronauts’ space suits, another one commented, “Don't rip, don't rip, don't rip...”

Another such space video went viral recently. Netizens were amazed to spot an astronaut floating in the space while working outside the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbits the Earth.

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra shared the video with the caption, “Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical-and as fascinating-as this astronaut's work is #MondayMotivation.”

It was originally posted by another account – Wonder of Science. As per the account, "during a spacewalk on July 21st, 2020 to replace Nickel-Hydrogen batteries located on the outside of the ISS with newer Lithium-Ion batteries”.