Anand Mahindra gets ‘Monday motivation’ from astronaut working outside International Space Station, video goes viral

Mahindra Group Chairman – Anand Mahindra is known for sharing engaging yet thought-provoking posts on his Twitter account. Netizens across the mind-boggling platform enjoy scrolling through the interesting posts that he shares. From encouraging some talented people to creating awareness about various social issues, the business magnate does it all.

Mr. Mahindra’s recent tweet about an astronaut is a Monday motivation video. The short time-lapse video shows an astronaut amed Chris Cassidy. While sharing the video, Mr. Mahindra mentions how fascinated he is by the astronaut.

He tweets, “Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical—and as fascinating—as this astronaut’s work is #MondayMotivation”.

Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical—and as fascinating—as this astronaut’s work is… #MondayMotivation https://t.co/CpLLaXb2Kx June 6, 2022

The now-viral video was first shared by another Twitter handle – @wonderofscience, where it has already garnered more than 588k views.

The caption read, “Timelapse of astronaut Chris Cassidy working outside the International Space Station as it orbits the Earth”.

