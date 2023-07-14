Animated video of Titan sub disaster goes viral, garners 9 million views in just 12 days, watch

Tourist submersible's catastrophic undersea implosion while diving to Titanic wreck gains global attention online. Video clip goes viral with millions of views.

New Delhi: The catastrophic incident involving the implosion of a tourist submersible while exploring the century-old wreck of the Titanic has garnered significant attention from the global population through the power of the internet. This tragic event, which claimed the lives of all five individuals aboard the submersible, has sparked widespread interest and discussion.

Ocean scientists and experts from maritime industries have offered diverse perspectives on the cause and consequences of this terrible tragedy. Their varied explanations have shed light on different aspects of the incident, further fueling the public's interest and understanding.

One notable online phenomenon related to this incident is a video clip that demonstrates the actual implosion of the Titan submersible. This captivating video, shared on the YouTube channel AiTelly on June 30, has quickly become a trending topic. In just twelve days, it has amassed over six million views, captivating audiences worldwide.

The video itself runs for six minutes and twenty seconds, providing an animated depiction of the implosion. Viewers are guided through the process, learning about the destructive nature of implosion as the object collapses inward upon itself. The animation serves as an educational tool, raising awareness about the mechanics and implications of such events.

The video also delves into the specific factors that contributed to the submersible's implosion. It highlights the significant hydrostatic pressure exerted by the surrounding water at the depths where the Titanic wreckage rests. With approximately 5600 pounds per square inch of pressure, almost 400 times greater than what we experience on the surface, the submersible faced immense external forces. The animation vividly portrays the intense pressure that led to the vessel's violent implosion, all within a fraction of a millisecond.

The video's compelling content and informative nature have captivated audiences worldwide. Viewers have been drawn to the video, not only for its visual appeal but also for its educational value. Many viewers have taken the opportunity to engage with the content by leaving thoughtful comments on the page, further enriching the discourse surrounding the incident.

Among the comments, one user highlighted the importance of recognizing the potential limitations of composite materials used in the construction of the submersible. They emphasized the possibility of these materials shattering during an implosion event and shared their concerns regarding alleged negligence in standard aerospace non-destructive testing. This user's comment sparked additional discussions and considerations within the online community, contributing to a deeper exploration of the incident and its implications.