Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Animated video of Titan sub disaster goes viral, garners 9 million views in just 12 days, watch

Tourist submersible's catastrophic undersea implosion while diving to Titanic wreck gains global attention online. Video clip goes viral with millions of views.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

New Delhi: The catastrophic incident involving the implosion of a tourist submersible while exploring the century-old wreck of the Titanic has garnered significant attention from the global population through the power of the internet. This tragic event, which claimed the lives of all five individuals aboard the submersible, has sparked widespread interest and discussion.

Ocean scientists and experts from maritime industries have offered diverse perspectives on the cause and consequences of this terrible tragedy. Their varied explanations have shed light on different aspects of the incident, further fueling the public's interest and understanding.

One notable online phenomenon related to this incident is a video clip that demonstrates the actual implosion of the Titan submersible. This captivating video, shared on the YouTube channel AiTelly on June 30, has quickly become a trending topic. In just twelve days, it has amassed over six million views, captivating audiences worldwide.

The video itself runs for six minutes and twenty seconds, providing an animated depiction of the implosion. Viewers are guided through the process, learning about the destructive nature of implosion as the object collapses inward upon itself. The animation serves as an educational tool, raising awareness about the mechanics and implications of such events.

The video also delves into the specific factors that contributed to the submersible's implosion. It highlights the significant hydrostatic pressure exerted by the surrounding water at the depths where the Titanic wreckage rests. With approximately 5600 pounds per square inch of pressure, almost 400 times greater than what we experience on the surface, the submersible faced immense external forces. The animation vividly portrays the intense pressure that led to the vessel's violent implosion, all within a fraction of a millisecond.

The video's compelling content and informative nature have captivated audiences worldwide. Viewers have been drawn to the video, not only for its visual appeal but also for its educational value. Many viewers have taken the opportunity to engage with the content by leaving thoughtful comments on the page, further enriching the discourse surrounding the incident.

Among the comments, one user highlighted the importance of recognizing the potential limitations of composite materials used in the construction of the submersible. They emphasized the possibility of these materials shattering during an implosion event and shared their concerns regarding alleged negligence in standard aerospace non-destructive testing. This user's comment sparked additional discussions and considerations within the online community, contributing to a deeper exploration of the incident and its implications.

