Angry bride and groom throw garland at each other during varmala ceremony - WATCH viral video

Indian wedding videos are the new obsession on social media nowadays with people sharing dramatic, beautiful, and sometimes funny videos from wedding ceremonies. However, many weddings in India also take place without the consent of either the bride or the groom.

One such video is going viral on social media in which the bride and groom don't look so happy with each other as they throw the wedding garlands around each others' necks during the 'jaimala' ceremony.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the bride can be seen looking at the groom with a serious expression on her face. After staring at the groom for a while, the bride can be then seen throwing the garland around the groom's neck.

When it is the groom's turn, he also does the same and without smiling or acknowledging his bride, throws the garland around his to-be wife during the varmala ceremony.

The video was shared by an Instagram account named 'comedy_videos9752' who captioned it saying, "Zabardasti shadi ho rahi hai kiya."

The video is being massively shared on social media with netizens commenting on it. Many are also speculating the reason behind the couple's anger. Several people also posted laughing emojis, while others got angry at the bride and groom for their attitude.

