Dulha-dulhan ke drame! Bride and groom's fun act will leave you in splits, WATCH viral video

Every state in the country has its own rituals when it comes to weddings. Be it UP-Bihar or Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra, the customs followed in marriages are quite different. People celebrate these rituals and customs with great enthusiasm and fun. A video that is going viral on the internet shows a fun after-wedding ritual. The newly-wed couple in the video is winning the Internet with its clever yet sweet gesture. Usually, when the bride comes to her in-laws' house after getting married, she has to attend some traditional rituals of the house with the groom. Sometimes, the groom and bride have to find a ring hidden from a vessel filled with milk cauldron and sometimes they have to eat sweets.

In this video that has gone viral on social media, the newlyweds can be seen performing rituals at the groom’s house. The couple in the video is seen eating sweets. A plate is placed in front of the bride and groom and the sweets kept in it, which have to be eaten by both. The bride then suddenly puts the sweets of her plate on the groom's plate. After which, the groom's puts four gulab jamun on the bride’s plate. Seeing this, family members and guests start laughing fiercely.

The video has been shared by Sakshi Bablu Mishra on Instagram. It has been viewed more than 15,000 times. In the comment box of this viral video, some people are asking that what kind of ritual it is. While, some replied that this ritual is called Muhak, and it is a funny one.