Devar-bhabhi ke thumke! Sister-in-law and brother-in-law burn the dance floor - Watch viral video

The bond between a brother-in-law (devar) and a sister-in-law (bhabhi) is truly one of a kind. Like siblings, they annoy each other and they care for each other. Like best friends, they share and hide each other's secrets from others. This relationship is considered a combination of motherhood and friendship. In Indian weddings, sister-in-law plays a very important role. Along with taking all the responsibilities of marriage, she keeps on chattering with her brother-in-law.

Now one such video depicting this cute bhabhi-devar relationship has gone viral on Internet. In the video two sisters-in-law can be seen dancing with their brother-in-law, on dance floor. The video is a big hit on YouTube and netizens are loving it.

Sisters-in-law grooving on Haryanvi song

In this video that has gone viral on the internet, it can be seen that two sisters-in-law are dancing on the dance floor, to Haryanvi songs. Then the brother-in-law also reaches there and starts dancing like no one is watching. This video was uploaded two years ago on YouTube. But it is still trending on social media.

In this video, two sisters-in-law are dancing in such a way that anyone would feel like dancing after seeing them. Brother-in-law is also dancing fiercely with his bhabhis on DJ floor. More than 4 lakh people have viewed this video on YouTube. One user commented, “My god... neither of the lady could match him....suberb man..” while another said, “I have seen this video more than 500 times...” User name Himanshu Mishra commented, “The best dance of the bhabhi's."