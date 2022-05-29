After differently-abled schoolgirl from Bihar, Sonu Sood helps minor with 4 extra legs, arms

Twitter(@SonuSood)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came forward for the surgery of a two and a half years old minor girl who is having four additional legs and hands.



The patient, Seema, a native of Bihar`s Nawada district has been having physical disorder since her birth. On Friday, her mother went to the SDO office to urge district officials for medical assistance for her kid.

An onlooker made a video of Seema and uploaded it on social media. Seeing her video, Sonu Sood who is known for social service immediately came forward and arranged medical assistance for Seema.



While uploading a photograph of Seema receiving the treatment on his official twitter handle, he wrote in Hindi: "Tension Mat Lijiye, Elaj Suru Karwa Diya Hai. Bas Dua Kariyega (Don`t get worried, have got the treatment started. Just pray to god)."



Earlier, Sonu Sood came forward to help a 10-year-old handicapped girl from Bihar`s Jamui named Seema and Sonu Kumar of Nalanda, who interacted with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and complained about the lapses in his school. Sonu Sood helped the latter to get admission in a private school.

While sharing Seema’s story on his official Twitter account, Sood tweeted, “Ab yeh apne ek nahi dono pairon par kood kar sckool jaygi. Ticket bhej raha hoon, chaliye dono pairon par chalne ka samay aa gaya” in Hindi.

The internet then showed its power as IPS officer Swati Lakra shared several pictures of the Bihar girl to share that she has now got a prosthetic leg. The IPS took to Twitter to share the good news with the public. She tweeted, “The positive power of social media #Seema who had lost one leg and was forced to hop to school received a prosthetic leg after her video hopping to school went viral....... Standing on her two feet”.

Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, Sood is being looked up to as a saviour by those who are in dire need of help. By working along with the Sood Charity Foundation, the Bollywood actor has remained committed towards serving the public since a long time now.

