Bihar girl gets prosthetic leg after video of her travelling 1 km on 1 leg goes viral, IPS lauds power of social media

Getting viral on the internet has changed the fortune of many people but for 10-year-old Seema Kumari it has changed her entire life. The Bihar girl was showered with lots of praises after a video of her travelling to school went viral across social media platforms.

The video showed the differently-abled girl going to her school which is 1 km distant from her home by using the long jump technique. Netizens lauded the girl’s remarkable willpower and spirit to complete her education despite the challenges that life has thrown at her.

Soon after her video went viral, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came out to help her. While sharing the girl’s story on his official Twitter account, Sood tweeted, ““Ab yeh apne ek nahi dono pairon par kood kar sckool jaygi. Ticket bhej raha hoon, chaliye dono pairon par chalne ka samay aa gaya” in Hindi.

The internet has shown its power and Seema now has two legs. Earlier this morning, IPS officer Swati Lakra shared the good news on Twitter while appreciating the power of social media. She tweeted, “The positive power of social media #Seema who had lost one leg and was forced to hop to school received a prosthetic leg after her video hopping to school went viral....... Standing on her two feet”

Right after Seema’s video went viral, Jamui district magistrate Awanish Kumar and several other senior officials went to Fatehpur village to gift the schoolgirl a tri-cycle.

IAS Awanish Sharan has also lauded the power of social media while sharing Seema’s picture on his Twitter account. He tweeted, “The power of “social media”

Let us tell you that Seema lost her leg two years ago as it came under the wheels of a tractor in her village. Nevertheless, she chose to continue her education and now aspires to become a teacher.