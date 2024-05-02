Watch: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi fight over who is 'original Jolly' as they begin filming Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 brings two stars of comedy franchise, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together, and fans can't control their excitement for the upcoming film.

The star cast of the upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Sourabh Shukla has started its shooting. On Thursday, Akshay, and Arshad took to their social media handles to share the update with their followers.

The actors shared a video, in which they were seen engaging in a 'tiff' over the original Jolly. While Arshad says in the video that he is the real Jolly-Advocate Jagdish Tyagi and that people should be wary of the duplicates in the market, Akshay Kumar says that he is the real Jolly-Advocate Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra. Senior actor Saurabh Shukla, who essays the role of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in the film franchise, then makes an appearance in the video holding a board which says, “Jolly LLB 3 shoot begins."

As soon as the announcement was made, several fans shared their excitement of seeing the two Jollys together. Tanisha Mukerji wrote, "Can’t wait!" A netizen wrote, "Excited to watch both jolly in one frame." Another netizen wrote, "Damnn excited for this film #Jollyllb3." An internet user wrote, "Abhi maja aayega na bhidu!"

The Jolly LLB franchise, which started with the Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB in 2013, is a series of Indian Hindi-language courtroom black comedy-drama films, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The first film saw Arshad essaying the titular role as he locks horns with a senior lawyer over a hit-and-run case involving the son of a big-shot guy.

The second film, headlined by Akshay Kumar, was released in 2017. It followed the case of an extra-killing in the form of a manufactured encounter by a corrupt cop essayed by Kumud Mishra. Akshay Kumar’s character of Jagdishwar Mishra fights the court to bring justice to those wronged. Jolly LLB 3 will also be directed by Subhash Kapoor. The release date has not been announced yet.

(With inputs from IANS)