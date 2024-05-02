Watch: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi fight over who is 'original Jolly' as they begin filming Jolly LLB 3

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last ball wicket power SRH to 1-run win against RR

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Why several countries are pushing for de-dollarization

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR aim to solidify playoffs spot against MI

Arthritis diet: Foods for healthy joints

8 ways to stop blood sugar from spiking after breakfast

IPL 2024: Meet beautiful wives of RR players

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi fight over who is 'original Jolly' as they begin filming Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 brings two stars of comedy franchise, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together, and fans can't control their excitement for the upcoming film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 02, 2024, 06:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The star cast of the upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Sourabh Shukla has started its shooting. On Thursday, Akshay, and Arshad took to their social media handles to share the update with their followers.

The actors shared a video, in which they were seen engaging in a 'tiff' over the original Jolly. While Arshad says in the video that he is the real Jolly-Advocate Jagdish Tyagi and that people should be wary of the duplicates in the market, Akshay Kumar says that he is the real Jolly-Advocate Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra. Senior actor Saurabh Shukla, who essays the role of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in the film franchise, then makes an appearance in the video holding a board which says, “Jolly LLB 3 shoot begins." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

As soon as the announcement was made, several fans shared their excitement of seeing the two Jollys together. Tanisha Mukerji wrote, "Can’t wait!" A netizen wrote, "Excited to watch both jolly in one frame." Another netizen wrote, "Damnn excited for this film #Jollyllb3." An internet user wrote, "Abhi maja aayega na bhidu!" 

The Jolly LLB franchise, which started with the Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB in 2013, is a series of Indian Hindi-language courtroom black comedy-drama films, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The first film saw Arshad essaying the titular role as he locks horns with a senior lawyer over a hit-and-run case involving the son of a big-shot guy.

The second film, headlined by Akshay Kumar, was released in 2017. It followed the case of an extra-killing in the form of a manufactured encounter by a corrupt cop essayed by Kumud Mishra. Akshay Kumar’s character of Jagdishwar Mishra fights the court to bring justice to those wronged. Jolly LLB 3 will also be directed by Subhash Kapoor. The release date has not been announced yet. 

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shooting victim in California not gangster Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, confirm US police

Viral video: Python escapes unscathed after fierce assault by aggressive mongoose gang, watch

Meet Jai Anmol, his father had net worth of over Rs 183000 crore, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Delhi school bomb threat: 'Nothing suspicious found so far,' says Minister Atishi

'Kyun bhai kyun?': Sheezan Khan slams actors in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, says 'nobody could...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement