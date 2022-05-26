Sonu Sood to help Bihar girl who walked 1 km on 1 leg to reach school, Delhi CM Kejriwal lauds her

File Photo

Soon after a schoolgirl went viral across social media platforms for walking to her 1 km distant school on one leg, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come ahead to help. The girl’s determination to reach school despite all challenges has impressed Sood who has reacted to her viral video

The video, shared by a regional news outlet, showed a girl named Seema in school uniform struggling to reach her school one leg. As seen in the video, her physical deformity could not stop the girl from travelling one kilometre to reach her school in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The 48-year-old actor who is known for his philanthropic work took to Twitter to assure that the girl will no longer need to struggle going to school.

While tagging the Sood Charity Foundation, the Dabangg star said, “Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet” in Hindi.

अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी।

टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundationhttps://t.co/0d56m9jMuA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022

The girl student’s resilience and will to learn won many hearts and some were also touched by Sood’s heart-warming gesture. Several Twitterati thanked the actor for coming out to help those in need yet again. Many cited him as the saviour for the girl and hoped that she can live a happy life after getting help from Sood.

Watch: Bihar girl walks to school on one leg, netizens hail her courage

The girl’s determination also grabbed the attention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who praised her passion for studies. He tweeted, “Seema's passion for 10 years made me emotional. Every child in the country wants a good education. I don't know politics, I know that every government has enough resources. To give the best education to every child like Seema should be the mission of every true patriot, this is true patriotism.”