Bihar: Girl with one leg walks to school in Jamui goes viral

A 10-year-old girl Seema from Jamui, Bihar lost her leg in an accident. Seema did not let her physical disability become an obstacle in pursuing her dream. She aspires to become a teacher after completing her education. The video of a girl with one leg doing the rounds on social media. Seema is setting an example to promote the education of girls. District Magistrate Avaneesh Kumar Singh gifted her a tricycle and relief fund.