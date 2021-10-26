7-yr-old girl appeals to Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai to fix potholes in Bengaluru, video goes viral - WATCH

A video of a seven-year-old Bengaluru girl appealing to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to fix the potholes in the state capital has gone viral on the internet.

The girl, Dhavani N, hailing from Tumakuru's Tiptur, in a video message also offered her pocket money to CM Bommai in a request to fill up roads ridden with potholes. The Class II student's request came nearly two years after her mother met with an accident due to a pothole that left her with a broken leg, a news daily reported.

Calling Karnataka CM 'Taata', which is Kannada for grandfather, Dhavani in her message explained the condition of Bengaluru roads, which are pathetic and are ridden with potholes.

In her 1.13-minute video, she said, “Please get these potholes fixed. They have become death traps. Many people are losing lives. Their families are orphaned," and further question the CM, "Who will take care of their families?”

See the video here:

A seven-year-old girl from #Tumkur, #Karnataka makes an appeal to CM Basavaraj Bommai to fill up #potholes in the city. She makes this video two years after her family met with an accident, leaving her mother fractured and the girl injured in the head. pic.twitter.com/2qV8uOY3tj October 25, 2021

The video has now gone viral on social media, and people are praising Dhavani for her concern and request.

The 7-year-old, talking to news agency IANS, explained that she has fallen from bike many times due to potholes on roads, and she got to know from a newspaper that many people have lost their lives due to the same reason.

When asked if the government did not respond, she said she will start filling potholes one by one herself.