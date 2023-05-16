Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature in mesh green co-ord set as she vibes in Goa, fans say ‘beauty at its best’

Nikki Tamboli impresses fans as she flaunts her perfectly toned figure in a co-ord set in a viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Watch: Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature in mesh green co-ord set as she vibes in Goa, fans say ‘beauty at its best’
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling in mesh green co-ord set

Nikki Tamboli became a household name after she appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting her bold pictures and videos on Instagram to stay in touch with her fans. The actress recently dropped a sizzling video from her Goa vacation and fans can’t stop drooling over it. 

On Monday, Nikki Tamboli dropped a stunning video enjoying the sun in Goa. The actress could be seen wearing a Mystic green mesh lurex printed co-ord set with a solid organza layer under the skirt. The actress captioned the video, “Goa vibes.” 

Fans couldn’t keep calm watching the stunning diva and were impressed with the actress’ figure. One of the comments read, “wow! if i get this kind of figure, my life would be a success.” Another comment read, “how beautiful and gorgeous she looks.” Another fan commented, “so vibrant.” Another fan praised the actress’ beauty and wrote, “wow hottie, you are looking absolutely stunning and this dress is so beautiful.” One of the fans commented, “God has been very kind to you while giving the features. Beauty at its best.”

Nikki Tamboli grabbed headlines last year when she got into legal trouble when her name surfaced in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chadrashekar.

The actress is popularly known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu cinema. She has been featured in movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, etc. The actress has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress will be next seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra. She will be seen in a special dance number titled Cocktail in the movie which also stars Neha Sharma. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 26.

Read Viral video: Nikki Tamboli lights up internet in sexy backless bikini top, see-through pants, watch

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.