Watch: Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature in mesh green co-ord set as she vibes in Goa, fans say ‘beauty at its best’

Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling in mesh green co-ord set

Nikki Tamboli became a household name after she appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting her bold pictures and videos on Instagram to stay in touch with her fans. The actress recently dropped a sizzling video from her Goa vacation and fans can’t stop drooling over it.

On Monday, Nikki Tamboli dropped a stunning video enjoying the sun in Goa. The actress could be seen wearing a Mystic green mesh lurex printed co-ord set with a solid organza layer under the skirt. The actress captioned the video, “Goa vibes.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm watching the stunning diva and were impressed with the actress’ figure. One of the comments read, “wow! if i get this kind of figure, my life would be a success.” Another comment read, “how beautiful and gorgeous she looks.” Another fan commented, “so vibrant.” Another fan praised the actress’ beauty and wrote, “wow hottie, you are looking absolutely stunning and this dress is so beautiful.” One of the fans commented, “God has been very kind to you while giving the features. Beauty at its best.”

Nikki Tamboli grabbed headlines last year when she got into legal trouble when her name surfaced in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chadrashekar.

The actress is popularly known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu cinema. She has been featured in movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, etc. The actress has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress will be next seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra. She will be seen in a special dance number titled Cocktail in the movie which also stars Neha Sharma. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 26.

