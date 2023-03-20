'Itni cosmetic surgery....?': Nikki Tamboli trolled for her latest photoshoot, netizens call her 'plastic ki dukaan'

Credit: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

Television actress Nikki Tamboli, who grabbed attention with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, recently uploaded her photos on Instagram in a blue satin dress. She can be seen wearing a blue mini-bodycon dress and looking absolutely stunning.

Sharing the photos, Nikki wrote, “hotter than your ex, better than your next.” However, netizens trolled her for alleged plastic surgeries I the comment box. Thought her fans praised the actress for her looks, but a section of people slammed her. One of the social media users wrote, “she looks.. idk what is the point of it.” The second one said, “ye plastic ki dukaan lagti hai.. ittna cosmetic surgery for what?.” The third one said, “botox.” The fourth one said, “she is fake.”

Earlier, the actress recalled one of the dreadful experiences in the South Indian film industry in an interview where she said that she was 'ill-treated' by a director and calls it her 'worst experience'

She said, “I remember one of my films from South, and the director was too bad with me. Not in some other sense, but he was not treating me right on the set. Jo mere co dancers the, he was appreciating them more than me. He was literally saying, ‘kahan se aayi hai yaar yeh'", Nikki told in her interview with Pinkvilla.

When asked why would someone do that to her, the actress, who even appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year, added, "I don’t know. Just because I couldn’t speak that language initially. He was the worst I should say. I would not name (him), but that was the worst experience."

The actress continued telling the same portal, "I would tell you, I have even cried after coming home, and my mom and dad are also aware of this. I was shooting abroad, and I was so tortured by that director, that I would come home and cry. But still, I didn’t give up because I knew that he would regret it, and he messaged me today too. Time change hota hai na har kisika."