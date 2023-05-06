Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli lights up internet in sexy backless bikini top, see-through pants, watch

Few weeks ago, Nikki Tamboli had shared a video of herself on Instagram wearing a black bikini and now the same video has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli lights up internet in sexy backless bikini top, see-through pants, watch
Nikki Tamboli lights up internet in backless bikini top, see-through pants

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is well-known for her bold fashion sense and the actress keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram. Now, Nikki Tamboli is raising temperature on the social media with her old video. The old video of Nikki Tamboli, 26, has now gone viral on the internet.  Few weeks ago, Nikki Tamboli had shared a hot and sexy video of herself on Instagram wearing a black bikini and now the same video has gone viral.

In the viral video, Nikki Tamboli can be seen in a sexy black backless bikini top and transparent pants. Nikki has opted for minimal makeup. Sharing the hot video, Nikki had written, “Bz (Because) it’s summer somewhere."

Watch the viral video here:

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli had set internet in fire by posting a video in a plunging black bodysuit. In the video, Nikki showed off her curvaceous figure while slying on a bed.

Nikki Tamboli captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!"

Nikki Tamboli landed herself in legal trouble last year when her name surfaced during an investigation into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nikki was taken inside the Tihar jail by Delhi Police to “recreate" her alleged meeting with Sukesh.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.