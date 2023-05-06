Viral video: Nikki Tamboli lights up internet in sexy backless bikini top, see-through pants, watch

Nikki Tamboli lights up internet in backless bikini top, see-through pants

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is well-known for her bold fashion sense and the actress keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram. Now, Nikki Tamboli is raising temperature on the social media with her old video. The old video of Nikki Tamboli, 26, has now gone viral on the internet. Few weeks ago, Nikki Tamboli had shared a hot and sexy video of herself on Instagram wearing a black bikini and now the same video has gone viral.

In the viral video, Nikki Tamboli can be seen in a sexy black backless bikini top and transparent pants. Nikki has opted for minimal makeup. Sharing the hot video, Nikki had written, “Bz (Because) it’s summer somewhere."

Watch the viral video here:

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli had set internet in fire by posting a video in a plunging black bodysuit. In the video, Nikki showed off her curvaceous figure while slying on a bed.

Nikki Tamboli captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!"

Nikki Tamboli landed herself in legal trouble last year when her name surfaced during an investigation into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nikki was taken inside the Tihar jail by Delhi Police to “recreate" her alleged meeting with Sukesh.