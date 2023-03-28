Viral video: Nia Sharma's sizzling dance in hot transparent short dress sets internet on fire, watch

Nia Sharma sizzles in a see-through golden dress

Actress Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular faces on small screen these days. The young actress is hugely popular among her fans for her amazing talent, dancing skills and unique fashion sense. Nia Sharma is very active on social media and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram in order to give her fans a glimpse of her personal as well as professional live.

Nia Sharma’s hot and sexy dance videos often go viral within no time and her latest music video has gone viral too. Nia Sharma is receiving a lot of praises from her fans for her sexy look and superb dance moves.

The latest video shared by Nia Sharma on Instagram is from her new music video, Daiyya Daiyya. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and it features Suniel Shetty too.

Watch the viral video:

In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen in a sexy and hot transparent golden dress. Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, “Can you feel the heat because it is coming now.”

The video has gone viral and it has received over 90k views so far. Nia Sharma’s fans are praising her for her sultry dance moves. “Superb performance, commented a user. “Looking absolutely hot,” wrote another.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.