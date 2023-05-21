Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy pole dance in blue sports bra, hot pants burns the internet, watch

Nia Sharma's pole dance in blue sports bra, hot pants burns the internet, watch

Nia Sharma is currently one of the biggest TV stars in India and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma has worked very hard to achieve success in the Indian entertainment industry. Nia Sharma is known for her stylish dress sense and her bold attitude. The hot and sexy actress is highly active on social media too and she keeps on posting her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instragram. Most of the videos and photos shared by Nia Sharma goes viral because she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram.

Nia Sharma is a very skilled dancer too and you would be surprised to know that she is a trained pole dancer. Nia Sharma keeps on sharing the videos of herself practicing pole dancing. Now, an old video of Nia Sharma showcasing her pole dance skills has gone viral on social media. In the viral throwback video, Nia Sharma is looking hot and sexy in blu sports bra and white hot pants.

Nia Sharma had shared the video on her Instagram last year. "@lipsa893 told me I was doing very well for #day3 and all it takes is a lil Taarif to pump me up,” Nia Sharma had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video Daiyya Daiyya for short web series Hunter. Neha Kakkar has sung the song. Nia Sharma had started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.