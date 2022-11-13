Throwback video: When Urfi Javed refused fan's request, said she charges money for THIS

Urfi Javed is known for sharing revealing reels on her Instagram account in order to gain publicity.

Urfi Javed is a social media sensation as the television actress keeps sharing her bold and revealing photos in bizarre outfits on her Instagram account. In the recent past, the Bepannaah actress was often spotted at the airport by the paparazzi and it was reported that Javed simply goes to the airport to get clicked without having any scheduled flight.

After these reports started spreading more, Urfi's appearances at the airport were also reduced. However, in May this year, one of her fans made an unusual request to the actress, who made her debut in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. Listening to him, Urfi Javed gave a hilarious reply which went viral instantly.



In the video shared by Voompla on its Instagram account six months earlier, Urfi refused the request for a second selfie and can be heard saying to that fan, "Main dusre ka charge karti hoon, ek free hota hai (I charge for the second one, the first one is free)". The actress is then seen moving ahead for giving poses to the photograohers.

For the unversed, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her revealing photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her Instagram account, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.