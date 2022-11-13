XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content

From XXX to Mirzapur, here are five popular shows that sparked controversies due to their bold content.
The streaming space has led to more original and creative shows coming from India which are being applauded internationally such as Made In Heaven, Paatal Lok, and Delhi Crime to name a few. However, there have been some web series that have sparked controversies too because of their bold content.
1. XXX
Ekta Kapoor's XXX, featuring Rithvik Dhanjani and Shantanu Maheshwari among others, was slammed by the Supreme Court for 'polluting the minds of the younger generation'.
2. Mirzapur
Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi, the Amazon Prime Video original Mirzapur has often been criticised for excessive use of bold content and abusive language.
3. Sacred Games
The Netflix India crime thriller Sacred Games was talked about for the bold scenes between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kubbra Sait, in the first season. Saif Ali Khan played the other lead character.
4. Bekaaboo
This thriller web series on ALT Balaji is based on an erotic novelist, who is about to get married until a mysterious girl enters his life claiming to know his hidden secrets.
5. Gandii Baat
The adult comedy show Gandii Baat was removed from ZEE5 and MX Player after both the streaming platforms objected to its bold content. The entire six seasons are available on ALT Balaji.