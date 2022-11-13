5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos

Here are some sexy and bold photos of Urfi Javed from her Instagram account.
Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on her social media accounts, likes to gain attention through her bizarre outfits and some of her revealing photos often go viral on the internet.
1. Urfi Javed knows no limits
For this reel, Urfi used her friend's hands to cover her own breasts as she posed semi-nude.
2. Urfi Javed wears bandages
Well, one would wear bandages when one suffers an injury, but Urfi created her whole dress out of the bandages.
3. Urfi Javed is 'shameless but pretty'
That's how Urfi, who participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, described herself when she posted these pictures.
4. Urfi Javed's Diwali wish
Urfi Javed wished Happy Diwali to her followers with this video in which she went topless and ate laddoo.
5. Urfi Javed creates sensational content
Yes, that's what Urfi does as seen in this photo in which she is seen covering her breasts with chaandi ka vark.