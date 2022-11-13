Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos

Here are some sexy and bold photos of Urfi Javed from her Instagram account.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 13, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on her social media accounts, likes to gain attention through her bizarre outfits and some of her revealing photos often go viral on the internet.

1. Urfi Javed knows no limits

Urfi Javed knows no limits
1/5

For this reel, Urfi used her friend's hands to cover her own breasts as she posed semi-nude.

 

2. Urfi Javed wears bandages

Urfi Javed wears bandages
2/5

Well, one would wear bandages when one suffers an injury, but Urfi created her whole dress out of the bandages.

3. Urfi Javed is 'shameless but pretty'

Urfi Javed is 'shameless but pretty'
3/5

That's how Urfi, who participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, described herself when she posted these pictures.

4. Urfi Javed's Diwali wish

Urfi Javed's Diwali wish
4/5

Urfi Javed wished Happy Diwali to her followers with this video in which she went topless and ate laddoo.

5. Urfi Javed creates sensational content

Urfi Javed creates sensational content
5/5

Yes, that's what Urfi does as seen in this photo in which she is seen covering her breasts with chaandi ka vark.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Registration for 689 Prohibition Constables posts to begin tomorrow, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.