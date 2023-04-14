Viral video: Nia Sharma sizzles the stage in hot dance performance in miniskirt, watch

Nia Sharma dancing on stage

Television actress Nia Sharma had a message for all dancers as she shared a video of herself rehearsing some dance performance on a stage. Nia set the stage on fire in the short video as she rehearsed with a number of other dancers. The actress also penned down a note of appreciation for all professional dancers saying she was learning how tough their job is.

On Friday evening, Nia took to Instagram and shared a video of her dance performance. The video shows Nia dressed in a neon shrug, black sports bra, and matching black miniskirt. She is joined by a number of dancers as she struts around on the stage while music plays in the background. The video seems to be from a dance rehearsal before an event.

In the caption, Nia wrote about the dancers’ commitment. “If your heart isn’t pounding out of your chest by the 3rd min of your performance.. You’re something. To all the dancers … performing back to back without flinching in Shows and making every artist shine ….you have my respect guys. Learning the hard way…Regards, the hurting spine and glutes,” wrote the actress. Fans praised Nia’s dancing skill and also how effortless she looked dancing on the stage.

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular Indian actresses on social media with nearly 8 million followers on Instagram. The actress, best known for her roles in shows like Jamai Raja, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Naagin and appearance on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss OTT, was last seen on TV as a contestant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dihkla Jaa 10 in 2022. Before that, she appeared in the web series Jamai 2.0, a continuation of her hit show Jamai Raja.